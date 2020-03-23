ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com
) -- Almost 50 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri are patients under the age of 50, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
As of Monday afternoon, Missouri's COVID-19 cases reached 183.
Of the 183 cases the state is reporting, 94 patients are above the age of 50; 39 patients are aged 50 to 59; 30 patients are aged 60 to 69; and 25 patients are over 70. The most number of cases, however, is among the 20 to 29 age group with a total of 46 patients.
The first case in Missouri, reported on March 14, was a woman in her 20s who had traveled to Italy. Learn more about the first case here.
St. Louis City's first COVID-19 death
was a woman in her 30s. Her case was not travel-related, health officials say.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC's website at cdc.gov/coronavirus
. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660
or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com
to learn more.
