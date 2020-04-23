ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Corrections announced almost 20 offenders have tested positive for COVID-19 at a state prison.
Officials from the department said 19 offenders are in a quarantined housing wing at Southeast Correctional Center after three residents tested positive earlier in the week.
The department tested a total of 146 people, all 64 housing wing residents and 82 staff members. Officials said none of those staff members tested positive.
The department said this is the only state prison with positive cases among offenders.
