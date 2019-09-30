LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ms. (KMOV.com) -- The man charged in the death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial has pleaded not guilty.
22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld appeared in court Monday and entered his not guilty plea.
Last month, Theesfeld's attorney asked for a psychological evaluation.
READ: Man, 22, charged in death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial
Theesfeld is accused of killing Kostial in northern Mississippi in July. The Lindbergh High School graduate was found shot multiple times.
He is currently being held in the Lafayette County Jail.
