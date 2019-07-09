SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A three-foot alligator was recently spotted in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis.
Animal Control picked up the reptile and took it to a pet store in Lemay. The pet store’s owner says the alligator was likely someone’s pet before it was let loose.
"In St. Louis County you can have them, in St. Louis City, I don't think you can have them, they don't have a permit system. Some municipalities will require you to get a permit and others don't have any laws about it," said James Brumley with Exotic Amphibian and Reptile Center.
Brumley says he has already found a good home for the alligator.
