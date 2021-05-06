MELBOURNE, FL. (WESH/CNN) – Authorities in Florida are looking for the person responsible for binding an alligator and then releasing it into the wild.
The Thorntons called fish and wildlife after they saw the alligator with its mouth and eyes taped shut in the Sweetwater Canal just off the Wekiva River. A trapper measured the animal at about 7-feet.
"Why would anyone do this? Why would anyone go to the trouble of trapping such a big gator and then just letting it go to die fully bound? I don't understand it,” said Jack Thornton.
"This is not a joke, this is serious business. These alligators belong in this planet,” Barbara Thornton added.
The couple hopes wildlife officers can come up with enough information that this will come to an end and they’ll never have to witness this again. The neighborhood is offering a $500 reward for information.
Alligators can be legally hunted, but only when in season and only with an approved state license.
