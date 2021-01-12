ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, some have have expressed concerns about allergic reactions to the shot.
Doctors say such reactions are rare and typically happen within 15-20 minutes of the vaccine being given. The reaction manifests as hives, swelling of the lips, throat or eyes.
Dr. Jennifer Monroy with BJC says people with food or seasonal allergies shouldn't be worried. There is a particular ingredient being looked at as the cause of some of the reported reactions.
"Polyethelyne glycol or PEG is an ingredient that's found in everyday products, make up, the more common product is Miralax. So, if a patient can take Miralax for their constipation, they're probably going to do just fine with the vaccine," said Dr. Monroy.
Dr. Monroy says that PEG helps protect the vaccine once its in your body so your immune system has time to build a response.
If you've had an allergic reaction to vaccines in the past, Dr. Monroy says its probably a good idea to talk to your doctor before getting the COVID-19 shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.