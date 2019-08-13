ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Allegiant will offer nonstop service to Sarasota starting in November.
The flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will begin Nov. 15. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route for as low as $69!
“We are so happy to offer St. Louis-area residents this new, nonstop service to Sarasota / Bradenton this winter,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know area travelers will love having these convenient, affordable flights to get away to beautiful southwest Florida.”
The seasonal route will operate twice weekly.
Click here for more from Allegiant or to book your flight.
