ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Allegiant will begin offering flights from St. Louis to Savannah in June.
To celebrate the nonstop route between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, the airline will offer one-way fares for as low as $55. The discount flights must be purchased by Jan. 16 for travel by Aug. 15.
“We are thrilled to offer area travelers with this new ultra-low-cost, convenient route,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know area travelers will enjoy the historic charm of Savannah and the beaches of Hilton Head.”
The route will operate twice a week starting on June 6, 2020.
