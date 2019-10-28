ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A police chase in St. Louis County ended Monday morning at Lindbergh and Page with a car reportedly on fire.
The chase started around 8 a.m. when police tried to stop a driver in Breckenridge Hills for driving the wrong way. The driver allegedly took off, at one point driving north of Interstate 170.
There were no reports of injuries.
Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody.
