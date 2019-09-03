FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emily Bratch said she had a friendly bond with former Crosspoint Christian School Coach Larry Zeitzmann when she was 13 years old that turned into something physical and uncomfortable for her.
"He would constantly touch my butt and there were a few times he would touch my boobs," Bratch said.
Now 17, Bratch opened up and told News 4 about the her encounters with Zeitzmann.
"He asked for permission to kiss me on my lips once for my birthday when he gave me a birthday gift," Bratch, who accepted a stuffed dog but not the kiss, said. "It really freaked me out. We were outside. He kind of stood in front of me, while I sat in the backseat of his truck."
Bratch said she was too afraid to tell anyone about what happened at the time but about a year later, she told a friend who then told a teacher.
Zeitzman served as a volunteer coach for 11 years at Crosspoint Christian School in Villa Ridge and served on the school board from 2011-2016, serving part of that time as school board president. He was no longer allowed to coach as soon as the allegations surfaced in 2017.
Bratch's father, Eric Bratch, said he wanted Zietzmann to face justice and the school to be held accountable. The Bratches filed a lawsuit against the coach and the school but both parties have settled.
"I think you go into protective, papa bear mode. I was ready to swing at fences and do everything I could to make sure she was protected first of all," Eric Bratch said.
In May 2019, Zeitzmann made an Alford plea. In Missouri, an Alford plea means a defendant asserts his innocence but admits there's enough evidence to convict.
Zeitzmann ended up getting a 15-day jail sentence but then a judge suspended it and gave him a two-year probation and required him to do 100 days of community service.
"I think it's a joke that's all he was given," Eric Bratch said. "To me, it was the ultimate slap in the face that she went through all of this and he tries to take the victim card from her too."
News 4 reached out to Zetizmann about the accusations. He sent this statement:
These accusations are completely false. This has been a nightmare to me and my entire family. It has taken me away from my passion of helping kids as a coach, which I have done most of my adult life. I have NEVER had anything like this happen to me before.
- First, let me be very clear. I have NEVER touched Emily in and inappropriate manner.
- My understanding was that Emily was a troubled child, from a troubled family and I tried to help her. She reached out to me for help on a continuous basis.
- Emily had made similar allegations regarding other boys on previous occasions. These allegations were investigated and it was determined that there was nothing to substantiate the claims.
- In her own deposition, Emily admitted that I never asked her to do ANYTHING sexual, or inappropriate.
- I believe she and her parents discussed the lawsuit against the school before she spoke with police. I believe that this was about a pay day for the family.
The state reviewed ALL of the evidence and dropped the sexual misconduct charge.
After costing me and my family many tens of thousands of dollars, I reluctantly plead guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge, based on the advice of my attorney as to the most efficient means to resolve the case, to avoid further expenses, lengthy court proceedings and to finally, allow everyone to move on with our lives. I simply did not have the means to continue to try and litigate this matter. I had hoped that this unfortunate matter was now behind us all, and each individual, including Emily, could start to seek the healing that is needed, but it appears that this is not to be.
"I think that he is a liar," Emily Bratch said. "I think he deserves a way worse punishment than he got."
