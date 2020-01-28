ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charges were filed Tuesday against an alleged serial burglar accused of breaking into more than 30 homes and stealing more than 800 items from across St. Louis.
Ricky Lee Manning, 42, has been charged with more than 70 counts of burglary, stealing, and property damage.
Police said Manning admitted to at least 75-100 burglaries, and police believe other people could be charged in the case.
Power tools, lawn mowers, electronics, and even stained glass windows were taken from at least 32 homes being rehabbed in St. Louis. One of the sites listed in the charging documents is a home being rehabbed by Habitat for Humanity.
St. Louis police released photographs of the stolen property recovered on Dec. 24, 2019.
Police said they caught Manning after he tried selling a stolen window to a store. Once he was linked to the stolen window, police went to Manning’s South City home and found a treasure trove of stolen items.
Over the last month, St. Louis police have been working to get the stolen items back to their owners.
Manning is being held without bond.
If you believe you were a victim of this crime, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org.
