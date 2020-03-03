NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old man for running from officers and firing a gunshot at an officer.
Ryan Combs, 28, is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
According to police, Combs was seen by officers making drug transactions in the 4400 block of Red Bud on February 29 around 4:20 p.m.
When officers approached him, he ran westbound. One officer started chasing Combs and told him multiple times to stop running, but he kept going.
Combs fired a single gunshot through an officer's shirt pocket near the 4400 block of Athlone.
Officers then tased Combs and he fell to the ground.
Another suspect, a 24-year-old black woman, ran past the crime scene tape and interfered with the investigation, police say.
No one was injured in this incident.
Combs is being held without bond.
