JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman inside a St. Louis County Catholic Supply Store has pleaded not guilty to separate charges out of Jefferson County.
Thomas Bruce was charged in January with burglary, kidnapping, assault, sexual abuse and harassment in a case where a 77-year-old woman was assaulted at her Jefferson County home in September of 2018. According to police, Bruce did not know the woman and the crime appeared to be a “stranger on stranger” assault.
According to authorities, Bruce knocked on the woman's door and claimed to be a member of a service organization for veterans. When the woman asked Bruce to leave, he forced his way in the home, knocking the victim to the ground, according to the authorities.
Bruce then demanded the victim perform to a sex act on him, police said. As this was happening, the victim's phone began to ring. The victim told Bruce that it was her husband calling to tell her that he was on his way home and Bruce threatened to kill the husband upon arrival, according to the investigators. Bruce then forced the victim into a bedroom, stole her cell phone and fled the scene, police said.
Read: Catholic Supply homicide suspect makes first court appearance
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's office said the victim was able to identify Bruce after seeing his mugshot on a local news station.
On Sept. 16, Bruce appeared via video in Jefferson County court and was arraigned on all five counts, to which he pleaded not guilty. The judge then changed his bond from $500,000 to none because of the pending homicide case in St. Louis County.
In a separate case, Bruce is facing 17 criminal counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of Jamie Schmidt at the Catholic Supply Store in November of 2018.
Bruce's next court date in Jefferson County is scheduled for Oct. 15.
