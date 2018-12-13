JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The man who is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman inside a St. Louis County Catholic Supply store is now a suspect in an assault of an elderly woman in rural Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Police say Thomas Bruce, 53, is a suspect in a case where a 77-year-old woman was assaulted at her home in rural Jefferson County in September of 2018, two months prior to the alleged murder of 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt at the Catholic Supply on Manchester Road in west St. Louis County.
Bruce is currently being held without bond on 17 criminals counts including first-degree murder, sodomy and kidnapping.
Police say the woman and Bruce did not know each other and this appears to be a “stranger on stranger” assault.
According to police, the victim attacked at her home has identified Bruce as the person that assaulted her. The elderly victim was not seriously injured during the incident, police say.
News 4 was told by police that they are collecting evidence and have searched Bruce’s car.
Police are asking any with information on the alleged assault to come forward.
