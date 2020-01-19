ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The NHL All-Star Game is coming to St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The weekend is estimated to bring in $20 million for the City of St. Louis.
The game will come a year and a half after renovations were completed at Enterprise Center.
The Blues released a schedule of events for the weekend:
Thursday, Jan. 23
- NHL Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 1 - 4 p.m. at Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 - 10 p.m. at St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Mascot Showdown*, 5 & 7 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair at St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Alumni Game Honoring the Past*, 7 p.m. at Centene Community Ice Center
Friday, Jan. 24
- NHL Mini 1 v 1 Shootout, 10 a.m. at Centene Community Ice Center
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m - 6 p.m. at Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club
- NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 11:30 a.m. at Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 - 10 p.m. at St. Louis Union Station
- O.A.R. performance
- 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center
Saturday, Jan. 25
- NHL All-Star 5K*, 9 a.m. in downtown St. Louis
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m - 7 p.m. at Kiener Plaza
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Mascot Showdown*, noon and 2 p.m. | NHL Fan Fair at St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 12 p.m. at Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza
- Green Day performance**, 5 p.m. at 14th & Market
- 2020 NHL All-Star Game*, 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. l Missouri History Museum
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Mascot Showdown*, noon and 2 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair at St. Louis Union Station
- Try hockey for free**, 12 p.m. at Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza
*Paid ticket/registration required. **Free pre-registration required.
All other events are free and open to the public. Additional events surrounding the weekend may be added at a later date. Visit here for the latest on the events.
Security
All fans will be required to go through metal detectors before entry into the event areas prior to concerts and events
Anyone going to events at the Enterprise Center will need to follow to the clear bag policy.
Fan Fair
NHL Fan Fair, located at Union Station, is an interactive hockey exhibit.
It is being held all weekend long and will feature interactive games, trophies, memorabilia, attractions and more.
All attractions are included with price of admission. Fans can
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for children, college students, military personnel and seniors on Saturday and Sunday. Children 3-years-old and under are free!
Tickets are still available.
