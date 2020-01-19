2020 All Star Logo
NHL

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The NHL All-Star Game is coming to St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The weekend is estimated to bring in $20 million for the City of St. Louis.

The game will come a year and a half after renovations were completed at Enterprise Center.

The Blues released a schedule of events for the weekend:

Thursday, Jan. 23

Friday, Jan. 24

  • NHL Mini 1 v 1 Shootout, 10 a.m. at Centene Community Ice Center
  • Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m - 6 p.m. at Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club
  • NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 11:30 a.m. at Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza
  • 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 - 10 p.m. at St. Louis Union Station
  • O.A.R. performance 
  • 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center

Saturday, Jan. 25

 Sunday, Jan. 26
  • Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. l Missouri History Museum
  • 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station
  • NHL Mascot Showdown*, noon and 2 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair at St. Louis Union Station
  • Try hockey for free**, 12 p.m. at Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza

*Paid ticket/registration required. **Free pre-registration required.

All other events are free and open to the public. Additional events surrounding the weekend may be added at a later date. Visit here for the latest on the events.

Security

All fans will be required to go through metal detectors before entry into the event areas prior to concerts and events

Anyone going to events at the Enterprise Center will need to follow to the clear bag policy.

Fan Fair

NHL Fan Fair, located at Union Station, is an interactive hockey exhibit.

It is being held all weekend long and will feature interactive games, trophies, memorabilia, attractions and more.

All attractions are included with price of admission. Fans can

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for children, college students, military personnel and seniors on Saturday and Sunday. Children 3-years-old and under are free!

Tickets are still available.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.