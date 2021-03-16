ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jury selection concluded Tuesday in the trial of three St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover cop in 2017. All of the 12 jurors picked were white.

Luther Hall, who is black, was working undercover in the wake of protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley back in 2017. According to court documents, Hall was attacked and beaten by fellow officers, who believed him to be a protester. Hall suffered severe injuries and has never been able to return to work.

Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers are the officers on trial in the case. Bailey Colletta previously pleaded guilty to covering up the attack, and Randy Hayes pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Hall.

During jury selection Monday morning, US Magistrate Judge Catherine Perry announced that only 53 people showed up. Of those, one of the potential jurors had a vaccine appointment scheduled for noon. About 20 more jurors were expected to be questioned on Tuesday.

Tuesday, jury selection concluded, with all of the jurors being white. Prosecutors tried to change the composition of the jury over racial bias concerns, but the judge denied the request. Two of the four alternate jurors are black, they would only step in if a juror does not show up.

Monday, none of the potential jurors said they participated in the Stockley protests in 2017. At least five of the potential jurors said they participated in Black Lives Matter protests and said they did not have a negative experience with police. Twelve of the 30 potential jurors said they were familiar with the case through news reports.

Defense attorneys Scott Rosenblum and John Rogers on Monday also brought up a '60 Minutes' piece that aired Sunday night on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. The attorneys said the segment was "terribly derogatory" to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and expressed concern that it would prejudice the jury. The judge denied the motion to continue the trial based on the segment. When questioned, only three jurors said they had seen the '60 Minutes' interview.

The trial is one of the first in-person trials to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic begin. During pre-trial hearings, COVID-19 safety was discussed, with the judge deciding an overflow room with a television of the trial would be available for press and spectators. In addition, jurors will be spread out across the gallery and masks will be required in the courtroom.

Attorneys for the accused requested their clients be able to remove their masks because wearing one “is not aesthetically pleasing on someone accused of a violent crime. The judge said she would consider the request.

Last month, the City of St. Louis agreed to pay Hall a $5 million settlement in the case. Opening statements for the trial are set to continue Wednesday morning.