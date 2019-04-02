ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals home opener is Thursday, April 4 against the San Diego Padres, and new faces on the field are not the only improvements at the stadium this season.
In a statement Tuesday, the Cardinals listed many new things at the ballpark for 2019 including stadium lights, food items and ticketing improvements.
The Cardinals said they have retired the “print at home” ticket delivery option and transitioned to mobile ticket delivery via the Ballpark App. Fans can still have physical game tickets mailed to them or pick them up at Busch Stadium Will Call, but will now have the option to download the free Ballpak app and scan their ticket barcode to gain entry to the stadium.
Cardinals officials also said the new lighting system in the stadium will improve the visual experience for players and guests and help reduce operating and energy costs.
The list of improvements also included several premium menu items such as the ‘Bud BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger,’ the ‘Taste of the Hill Burger’ and the ‘Country Bob’s Pulled Pork Nachos.’
For more information about Opening Day in St. Louis visit cardinals.com/openingday.
