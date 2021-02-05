ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The search is intensifying for Andre Mathis. The 34-year-old is accused of setting his Alton home on fire early Monday morning with seven children, including two of his own, still inside and then taking off.
According to his wife, Courtney's, friend, Jessicka Slagle, Courtney was up with one of her children when she 'saw something Dre did not want her to see.' Slagle said Courtney called 911.
"He talked her into hanging up, but she dialed it again and the call dropped and things escalated from there," said Slagle. “She was able to get away and go to the neighbor’s and call 911 from their house and I’m just glad that cops show up no matter what if you call 911 because I mean all the kids could have died.”
Slagle said Andre set the home on fire while Courtney was at the neighbor's house calling the police.
Seven children were living with the couple, two were Andre's. Courtney was fostering three of the children.
“All the oldest kids grabbed the baby and ran. Half of them were still just in underwear," said Slagle.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. The home was a total loss.
“I never saw Dre as a bad person. Nobody did and the fact that he has done the thing that he has done is, it just leaves me dumbfounded," said Slagle. "He had everybody fooled."
Slagle started a GoFundMe to help Courtney get back on her feet. She describes Courtney as a loving mother who would do anything to help people, but doesn't like to ask for help from anyone.
“She has to have a house. She has to be able to provide for her kids and being in the position to not be able to do that is terrifying," said Slagle.
As of Friday evening, investigators are still searching for Mathis. He is considered armed and dangerous.
“With him on the loose, it’s making everyone a wreck. I don’t know if he’s going to show up at my house. I don’t know if he’s going to show up at family members’ houses of hers, friends, anything," said Slagle.
Mathis is charged with aggravated arson, armed violence, aggravated domestic battery, child pornography and indecent solicitation of a child. He will be held on a $1 million bond once he is in custody.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
