ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals will welcome roughly 14,500 fans back to home games this season, as the decision was made to allow 32% capacity in the ballpark in 2021.
As fans begin to head back to in-person baseball, there are a few changes they should be aware of. Here are all the new rules in effect for those who want to attend a home game:
- Socially-distanced seating: Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of 6-feet between seating pods in all directions.
- Masks required: Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Designated entry gates: Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through one of six designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. A designated entry gate will be noted on each ticket. Guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the stadium.
- Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags will not be permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.
- Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the ballpark.
- Staff health screenings: All full-time employees and event staff will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entering the stadium.
- Cleaning: The Cardinals will also upgrade Busch Stadium’s HVAC systems by replacing filters in the ballpark to MERV 13 to ensure cleaner air in any enclosed spaces. Electrostatic sprayers and EPA registered disinfectants will continue to be utilized to disinfect rooms and surfaces throughout the ballpark.
Food Service
- · COVID Safety protocols - “Play it Safe” Program
- All employees participate in preseason COVID protocol training
- All employees will have temperature tested and symptom free to enter Ballpark
- All staff wearing masks and associates at POS will have face shields
- Social distancing practiced
- All buffets are served by an associate
- Supervisor dedicated to ensuring protocols are being practiced throughout the building
- No vendors will be in the stands
- 100% Cashless
- Concession and retail locations will only accept credit or debit cards for payment
- Guests can purchase a debit card with cash at all Schnucks Grab ‘N’ Go Markets inside Busch Stadium with no fees. Debit cards are good at any location that accepts credit cards at the Ballpark and any retailer outside the ballpark.
- Reduced menu
- In an effort to reduce transaction time and keep guests safe, we have slimmed down the menu options.
- “Ballpark favorites” will be available
- We hope to add specialty items back to the menu later in the season
- What’s new?
- New Point of Sale system which will speed transaction time
- New large bar added at Gate 1 featuring full bar service
- Additional small “grab ‘n go” locations have been added
- “Sipper lids” will replace separate lids and straws
