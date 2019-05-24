HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All stores will close down inside the St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood.
The city said tenants received notices from the property's owner. Renters must be out by June 17.
There are talks with a development group behind an indoor-outdoor sports complex called POWERplex, previously planned in Chesterfield.
Cabela's and the Ice Zone will remain open in the Outlet Mall. The St. Louis Blues practice at the Ice Zone.
The development group is proposing 22 indoor volleyball courts, 10 beach volleyball courts, 3 wood basketball courts, a dance and cheer competition arena with four practice studios, and an eSports arena on the 138-acre campus.
POWERplex will include 6 on-campus hotels, 15 cafes and restaurants in food court areas with a campus-wide GPS food delivery service.
Additional recreational activities include bowling, laser tag, climbing walls, zip lines and an 18-theater cineplex.
