ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The special street signs that will be put up for the NHL All-Star Weekend were unveiled on News 4 This Morning.
In honor of the game being held in St. Louis, Market Street will be renamed All-Star Way and Clark Avenue will be renamed All-Star Avenue. The signs will be put up the afternoon of Jan. 14.
From Jan. 23-26 there will be an NHL Fan Fair at Union Station, where fans can take a picture with the Stanley Cup, meet NHL legends and test their skills.
Rock band O.A. R. will open the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend with a free concert on Friday, Jan. 24. Then, the NHL All-Star Game will take place on Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Center, with Green Day set to perform.
David Perron, Jordan Binnington, Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo will represent the Blues at the All-Star Game.
