ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All Star Restaurant Week is kicking off Friday in the Metro East!
From July 9 thru July 18, 21 different restaurants throughout Alton, Jerseyville, Grafton and East Alton will have $12 lunch specials and $30 dinner specials. Participating restaurants will also have commemorative Restaurant Week pint glasses for those who purchase the specials, while supplies last.
Click here for a list of participating restaurants.
