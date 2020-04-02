ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued an order for all county parks to close to the public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order comes as weather is get warmer and more people are going outside, overcrowding parks.
The parks will close at 8 p.m. Friday and remain closed through April 22, corresponding with the stay-at-home order in the county.
“This will help us save lives. That’s our top priority,” Page said in a statement. “I had hoped we could keep the parks open but the spread of COVID-19 is too big of a threat to the health of our residents.”
The county will place barricades at park entrances and place electronic message boards where needed.
Page said if needed, park rangers and St. Louis County police officers will patrol parks to make sure people are following orders.
