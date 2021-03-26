ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - All St. Clair County, Ill. residents 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, county officials announced Friday.

The move comes days after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all adults in the state will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 12. All Missourians will be eligible on April 9.

St. Clair County health officials are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Residents can sign up for the vaccine here.