ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - All St. Clair County, Ill. residents 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, county officials announced Friday.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a pathway for Illinois to fully reopen along with expanding vaccine eligibility.
The move comes days after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all adults in the state will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 12. All Missourians will be eligible on April 9.
St. Clair County health officials are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Residents can sign up for the vaccine here.
