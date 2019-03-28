MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The first game of the season began quietly. It didn’t stay that way for long.
Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong each went down on strikes in the first inning of 2019, and it took until a Travis Shaw fly out to left in the bottom of the second for a single ball to be hit beyond the infield--at least, on a ball that stayed in the field of play.
By that time, Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader had already gone back-to-back in the Cardinals half of the second, the first pair to do so on opening day in Cardinals history. Each mashed his dinger on the first pitch he saw from Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin--who, by the way, also homered on Thursday. And while we're on the subject, so did Mike Moustakas. And the reigning NL MVP, Christian Yelich. It was that kind of day for Miles Mikolas, who allowed five runs in five innings of a 5-4 loss for the Cardinals at Miller Park.
Not even Kolten Wong hitting his second of the game in the seventh would be enough for the Cardinals to overcome the barrage by the Brewers.
In a game in which all nine runners who crossed home plate did so thanks to a long ball leaving the yard, the Cardinals fell one home run short Thursday. In a rough afternoon for the top of the lineup, St. Louis squeezed all of its production at the plate from the bottom of the order, thanks to the three home runs between Wong and Bader. Given the expectation that the top of the lineup won't stay dormant for long, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt found cause for encouragement by some elements of the loss.
“I think we see how long the lineup can be,” Shildt said. “Dexter (Fowler) getting that walk, Kolten did damage and of course Harry had a couple big at-bats. And we’ve got some damage we can do in the nine-hole when we need to hit for a pitcher, so we’ve got a long lineup, and proved it today.”
The top three in the St. Louis order went 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts, three of them belonging to Goldschmidt in his rather unceremonious Cardinals debut--though he did reach base on a walk and advanced from second to third on a fly out to right, both signs of things to come.
Even with the electric Josh Hader on the mound in the eighth, Goldschmidt’s final plate appearance of the day might have been the comeback opportunity the Cardinals were awaiting, if not for one weapon on Hader’s side that had nothing to do with the pitches in his arsenal: the sun.
The mid-afternoon sun mixed with the shadows in front of the pitcher’s mound created a devilish glare in the batter’s box that crescendoed just as the Cardinals 2-3-4 hitters were up to bat for the final time. Goldschmidt, DeJong and Marcell Ozuna each failed to even make contact against Hader that inning, striking out in order to the delight of a raucous home opener crowd in Milwaukee.
One might argue the best reliever in baseball doesn’t need any extra help from the sun to terrorize opposing hitters, but Shildt wasn’t looking to make excuses about the conditions after the game.
“Any time you have a shadow, that’s probably not a favorable condition for a hitter,” Shildt said. “But the reality is, we’re going to be in shadows all year depending on where we play. So you know, just take good at-bats and do our best.”
Though the diplomacy from the Cardinals manager is hardly surprising, I might’ve just thrown my bat down and headed back to the dugout if I had to dig in under these circumstances:
I mean, there's just no way to make contact there. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/sGJVuvSZdp— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 28, 2019
And against Hader? Forget about it.
It was a tough break for the Cardinals, but they still had a chance to extend the game the next inning when Jose Martinez, batting for Wong against the left-handed Hader, barreled a baseball deep to the opposite field. But with a play that served as a reminder for how the Brewers managed to win the Central division a year ago, Lorenzo Cain trekked all the way into right-center field for a show-stopping catch at the top of the wall. He robbed Martinez, turned around and launched the ball skyward like a point guard whose team just bled out the final seconds of the clock on their way to the Final Four. And who could blame him? This was a legitimate walk-off catch.
LO CAIN. FOR. THE. WIN. 😱 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/2B34gddRLh— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2019
"I was on the top step yelling, I thought he had it,” Wong said of watching the ball off Martinez’s bat “When you hit a ball like that off Hader, usually with how hard he’s throwing, the ball is going to travel pretty far. It was one of those things where he hit it, we thought it was gone, and Cain made a hell of a play.”
Milwaukee flashed the leather, unleashed the boom sticks, and turned things over to dastardly bullpen to preserve a hard-fought victory--sound familiar? Just like a year ago when the Brewers claimed top-dog status in the NL Central, they displayed on Thursday that elite level of competition the Cardinals know they can expect from them all season long yet again.
“It’s fun,” Shildt said. “I’m looking forward to tomorrow night, I can tell you that.”
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.