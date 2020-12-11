EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The family of Gregory Stewart says they’ve been searching for justice for six months.
“No parent deserves this, and I hate to see another parent have to go through this heartbreak,” said Latatia Stewart.
The 31-year-old was gunned down in front of a home on Bond Street in East St. Louis back in May.
“The bullet wasn’t meant for my son,” Latatia Stewart said.
She says investigators with Illinois State Police say her son wasn’t the intended target. But, Stewart’s family says based off witness testimony, they suspect a more sinister plan.
“They called him down here and it was a setup,” said Paul Stewart.
Gregory Stewart’s case is one of dozens across the St. Louis Metro area that are still unsolved. Numbers show 2020 has been a deadly year on record. In East St. Louis, Illinois State Police officials said all of this year's 36 homicides under their investigation remain open.
Across the Mississippi in St. Louis City, the police department reports of the 249 homicides this year, 180 are still open. And in St. Louis County, 14 homicide cases remain open of the 63 total homicides.
CrimeStoppers says this year they’ve received 2,300 tips. Of the $77,000 in reward money, CrimeStoppers says they’ve issued out $50,000 in reward money that led to an arrest.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest for Gregory Steward's case. The Stewart family is also offering an additional $2,000 reward to anyone who has information that would lead to an arrest.
