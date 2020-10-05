Doctors told Keira Cromwell she would never walk again, but today she's 14 and involved in over six sports.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The doctors said Keira Cromwell would never walk, or even smile.

Now, she's a 14-year-old athlete in a half-dozen sports with a smile that lights up a room.

News 4's Steve Harris got to sit down with Keira, and wants to introduce you to a Shriners Hero.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.