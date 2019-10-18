MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An accident closed all lanes of northbound I-55/70 at the US 40 interchange near Troy, Illinois for several hours Friday.
The accident occurred sometime before 3:00 p.m. and involved a semi.
The driver was the only person injured. He was airlifted to a hospital.
All lanes re-opened just after 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.