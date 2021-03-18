JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All Missouri adults will soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the state is expanding its eligibility to Phase 2 on Monday March 29, and Phase 3 on Friday April 9.
Recently, Missouri announced Phase 1B Tier 3, a group which includes the state's teachers, became eligible beginning March 15. During that same announcement, Parson said the goal was to begin Phase 2 within 45 days of March 15. However Thursday, he indicated the state was ahead of schedule and is preparing for an influx of vaccines from the federal government, so will now move onto Phases 2 and 3 within weeks.
Phase 2, which begins on March 29, will make more than 880,000 more people eligible for doses. The full list of Phase 2 individuals can be found here, but the groups included are:
Phase 3 will open eligibility to all adult Missourians who did not yet qualify for a vaccine, and encompasses roughly 1.1 million people.
681,000 Missouri residents (11.1%) are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, and more than 1.2 million have received at least one dose. More than half of the state's population age 65 and over have begun vaccination.
The move followed an announcement from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday morning which opened vaccine eligibility to all residents in Illinois over the age of 16 beginning April 12.
Local vaccine surge
With the announcement of a two-day "mega vaccination site" at Forest Park Community College next week that, along with events in St. Louis County and St. Charles County could deliver 14,000 doses, Parson said he expects that many shots to be delivered on a regular basis.
The event will be held Saturday and Sunday and the City of St. Louis Health Department plans to administer 1,500 to 2,000 vaccinations in one day, Krewson said.
The expansions follow the announcement of a two-day event being held at the America's Center in downtown St. Louis, which will distribute 1,500 to 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on both Saturday and Sunday of this week and another St. Louis City mass event scheduled for March 25 and 26. The latter site, which will be based at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, is expected to operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Thursday and Friday of next week.
Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the event each day. 12.8 percent of St. Louis City residents have received a vaccine, compared to the 19.5 vaccination rate of the state as a whole.
Saturday, March 20 at the North County Recreational Center: The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here. You can also call and register at 314-615-2660.
Tuesday, March 23, Wednesday, March 24 at Florissant Valley Community College: As many as 2,000 teachers could get vaccinated next week, as the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is hosting a mass vaccination event for school personnel. Officials said the event will be supported by the Missouri National Guard and employees of all county schools - public, private and parochial - are being given an opportunity to pre-register on a separate registration list. Several thousand education staff have already signed up.
Thursday, March 25, Friday, March 26 and Saturday March 27 at Family Arena: 2,000 doses will be given out from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those wanting to sign up can register here.
Thursday, March 25 at Metro North Fire District: From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. a vaccination event targeting North County residents will take place at 1815 Chambers Road. Click here to pre-register.
Thursday, March 25, and Friday March 26 in Forest Park: The site, which will be based at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, is expected to operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Thursday and Friday of next week. Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the event each day.
Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 at Queeny Park: 4,000 doses will be available over two days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greensfielder Recreation Complex at the park. There will be 2,000 doses administered each day, and those who want to be vaccinated can register here.
For several weeks, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has faced tough questions about reports of an imbalance between rural and urban areas when it comes to the vaccine distribution. While the St. Louis area prepares for a "mega vaccination" event next week, Parson maintains the state's rollout plan was handled as well as it could have been.
Parson said there will be fewer targeted areas in rural Missouri, but those areas will still have enough vaccines to serve their populations. "We're going try to backfill that with pharmacies, health clinics, things like that," he said. "It's much easier to do there than it is the big urban areas."
