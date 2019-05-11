NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- All eastbound lanes are shut down on I-270 at Lindbergh due to a vehicle crash.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. MoDOT says to use alternative routes until the scene is cleared.
MoDOT cameras show traffic is backed up all the way to Missouri Bottom Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.