O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -  All lanes of westbound I-70 near Highway K in O'Fallon, Mo. were closed for several hours Sunday after a pedestrian was stuck and killed on the highway.

The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. Police say the victim got of a vehicle and ran into traffic. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The view from the MoDOT cameras showed traffic being diverted off I-70 onto the Highway K exit and numerous police cars at the scene.

All lanes re-opened after 3:00 p.m.

