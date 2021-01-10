O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All lanes of westbound I-70 near Highway K in O'Fallon, Mo. were closed for several hours Sunday after a pedestrian was stuck and killed on the highway.
The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. Police say the victim got of a vehicle and ran into traffic. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sunday Jan. 10, 1:50 p.m.All westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at mile marker 218.8 in St. Charles County due to a pedestrian fatality. Traffic is diverted to Route K. Estimated closure time is 2 hours.— MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 10, 2021
The view from the MoDOT cameras showed traffic being diverted off I-70 onto the Highway K exit and numerous police cars at the scene.
All lanes re-opened after 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.