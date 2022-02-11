All lanes of WB I-64 in Town and County reopen as accident is cleared

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed after a crash in west St. Louis County Friday afternoon.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes before Woods Mill Road. All westbound lanes were closed until around 3:30 p.m.
It's still unclear what led to the crash and if there are any injuries.
