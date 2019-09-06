ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in the depressed section leaving downtown St. Louis.
The crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. Friday. Less than an hour later, all lanes had reopened to traffic.
An official told News 4 there doesn't appear to be any injuries.
No other information has been released.
