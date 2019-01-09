NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An accident closed westbound I-70 near Bermuda in North County for about one hour on Wednesday night.
The accident happened sometime after 9:00 p.m. Westbound traffic was backed up as a result.
Traffic was diverted off the highway.
All lanes re-opened just after 10:00 p.m.
