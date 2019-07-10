NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - All lanes of westbound I-70 at Jennings Station Road are closed due after reported shots fired.
Police do not believe there are any injuries at this time.
The incident happened sometime around 5:30 p.m.
Drivers are asked to exit at Goodfellow and then re-enter 70 at Lucas and Hunt.
It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.
