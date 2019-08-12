MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of westbound Interstate 55/70 are still closed as the Monday morning commute began in the Metro East.
IDOT closed the lanes of the interstate from Interstate 270 to Black Lane Friday night. At the time, officials said the roadway would reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
Early Monday morning, IDOT said that due to the severity of the overnight storms the lanes of the interstate from the I-270/55/70 interchanged would reopen east of Illinois 157 at 6 a.m. Although some lanes will reopen, officials said traffic will be restricted to one lane between Illinois 157 and Illinois 111 near Collinsville.
Around 7:15 a.m., News 4 reached out to IDOT and was told that all the lanes in the area remained closed. They said that flash flooding prompted the closure to continue. IDOT later said some lanes would not reopen until later in the morning. An exact timeline of when they would reopen has not been released.
In addition, IDOT said the ramp for westbound I-70 to southbound I-55 would remain closed.
A posted detour will direct westbound I-70 traffic to take westbound I-270 to southbound I-255 to westbound I-64 to access westbound I-70.
All lanes are now expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.