ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash snarled traffic on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Monday.
All lanes of the roadway were closed near Broadway around 11:20 a.m. after two trucks were involved in a crash. About an hour after the crash was reported, all lanes reopened to traffic.
Fire department personnel told News 4 the injuries as a result of the accident appeared to be minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.