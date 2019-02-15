STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The southbound lanes of I-55 have been reopened in Ste. Genevieve County after they were closed late Friday night due to an accident.
The accident happened near exit 141, close to St. Mary, Mo. sometime around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
MoDOT says the closure was expected to last around two hours.
Authorities did not say if the accident was weather-related.
