All lanes of I-64 near Boones Crossing reopens following emergency road repairs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened lanes of Interstate 64 to fix an expansion joint Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson from MoDOT said the expansion joint on the Boones Crossing overpass needs to be repaired. As a precaution, crews closed two left lanes on the westbound side near Boones Crossing through around 6:30 a.m.
All lanes have been reopened, as of 7:15 a.m.
