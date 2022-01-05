You have permission to edit this article.
All lanes of I-64 near Boones Crossing reopens following emergency road repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation will repair expansion joint on the interstate Wednesday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened lanes of Interstate 64 to fix an expansion joint Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from MoDOT said the expansion joint on the Boones Crossing overpass needs to be repaired. As a precaution, crews closed two left lanes on the westbound side near Boones Crossing through around 6:30 a.m.

All lanes have been reopened, as of 7:15 a.m.

