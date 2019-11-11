ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews on Monday closed multiple lanes of Interstate 270 due to a crash.
The view from a MoDOT camera showed only one lane getting by on Westbound I-270 at McDonnell around 10 a.m. Less than two hours later, the emergency crews had moved from the area and traffic was flowing once again.
Snow moved from the north into the area, impacting traffic in North County. Snow is seen covering overpasses and slowing traffic on local interstates.
