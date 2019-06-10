ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes on Interstate 64 in Chesterfield are now open.
The interstate was closed after a dump truck lost its load and had a fuel leak before 10:25 a.m. Monday. About 10 minutes later, the Chesterfield Police Department said only two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were opened to traffic.
The Chesterfield Police Department said the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.
Editor's note: Police original said the lanes were closed due to a vehicle fire but later issued a correction.
