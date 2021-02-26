ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time in St. Louis, a handful of all-girls high school water polo teams will take to the pool this spring.
The change was supposed to happen last year after five area high schools committed to the idea of scheduling an all-girls team.
Ladue, Lafayette, Marquette, Oakville and Parkway North high schools will offer the spring sport to women. Previously, all middle and high school girls interested in playing the sport played along side boys on co-ed teams.
The change spurred in part by the new all-girls club water polo team, the Lions. Formed in May of 2020, the team consists of 41 girls from area high schools and middle schools.
Rob Peglar, a coach for the Lions, said COVID-19 derailed the club's plans in 2020.
"They practiced with their high school teams for about three weeks last spring before the season was cancelled," Peglar said. "We formed the Lions in May and by the fall season, we were practicing fundamentals on a limited basis because of youth sports restrictions."
As restrictions were loosened, this winter the girls were able to scrimmage amongst themselves, but have yet to face another all-girls team. Still, players like Grace Brzyski, said the opportunity to play with the Lions during the high school off-season has been incredible.
"When it comes down to it, in a co-ed game I'm more of an assistant player, where as in a female game I feel like I can take more leadership and feel like I'm an asset to the team," she said.
Brzyski plans to play at the collegiate level at Mercyhurst University next fall. The ability to play on an all-girls club team has helped give her the exposure to get the attention of college coaches.
"Instead of being the first or second sub on the bench, now we have the opportunity to play and be put in a position where a boy would normally be put into," she said.
Coach Abbie Vermeer played high school co-ed water polo and presently plays on a men's club team. She said in order for women's water polo to grow as a sport, all-girls teams are necessary.
"In the past, for the most part if you were going to play in St. Louis, unless it was at the collegiate level, you were going to have to play on a boys team," she said. "I've learned a lot by playing with the guys I've played with, but I also think it's just different playing women's water polo. So I think it's important to give them the chance to play on a full girls team."
In Missouri, high school water polo is considered an "emerging sport," meaning schools can choose to participate. MSHSAA considers the sport's championship to be a district championship, since the sport is only played at the high school level in St. Louis.
Addie Wedding, an eighth grader on the Lions, said she enjoys playing on a more level playing field and having a shared experience in common with her teammates.
"I've kind of learned that if you're smaller than one of the boys, instead of using your strength you can use your skills more to play and get around them," she said. "Playing on a girls team shows you can play and it's fun to play with everyone."
Molly Granda, a senior at Oakville High School, said staying in shape during the off season and coming together over a shared sport has been rewarding.
"I think it's more fair, even playing field, and we all try to make each other feel included because we all know with boys, you don't always feel included," Granda said. "The coaching is great, the coaches care and the girls, we're all friends it's great."
The spring water polo season began on Monday and will run through the spring months. The Lions hope to begin club play once again this summer.
