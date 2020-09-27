You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-female fire crew in Florida makes history

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time ever, the all-women crew was called to serve as a team in the 57-year history of the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPBF/CNN) – Five female firefighters in South Florida are making history.

For the first time ever, the all-women crew was called to serve as a team in the 57-year history of the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

“It’s the first time we had in our department a female as a captain, a driver, a firefighter, rescue lieutenant and a medic,” said Rescue Lt. Krystyna Heiser Krakowski with Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

The department’s been around since 1963.

“There was more laughs and jokes, unfortunately at the men’s expense, because we were running the show,” she said.

All jokes aside, the men said it was a momentous occasion for them, too.

“That day the stars aligned, and it happened to be the day that Justice Ruth Ginsburg passed away as well, so it made the event even more special,” Deputy Chief James Ippolito said.

The women have a message for the next generation of female firefighters.

“We can do anything. We are capable of anything,” Heiser Krakowski said. “Don’t let anything stop you.”

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.