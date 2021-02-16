SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - All lanes eastbound lanes of I-255 on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge were closed for part of Tuesday morning to numerous accidents and bad road conditions, St. Louis County police say.
The closure came several hours after snow stopped falling in the St. Louis area, but the wind and extremely cold temperatures is making it difficult for road crews to clear the streets.
Schools across the St. Louis area are closed or remote only as lots of roads remain snow covered or impassable.
All lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.
🚨 Traffic Alert: All lanes of EB 255 are closed at the JB Bridge due to accidents and impassable conditions. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/b31nmQQzIy— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) February 16, 2021
