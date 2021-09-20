ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dierbergs will thank their associates by closing all of their stores for three days this holiday season.
All Dierbergs stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and on Dec. 26. In addition, stores will close at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
“My family wants to show our appreciation for our hard-working Associates by closing the stores for an additional day this holiday season, so they can spend a long weekend with their families,” said Greg Dierberg, President and CEO. “We are fortunate to work with an amazing group of people that make Dierbergs a great place to shop."
Dierbergs employs more than 3,700 associates.
