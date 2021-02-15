ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Due to continuing snowfall and winter weather across the area, two St. Louis grocery staples will be closing early Monday.

All Dierbergs locations will close at 6 p.m. due to the inclement weather and road conditions. They plan to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday. All St. Louis-area Schnucks locations will be closing at 8:00 p.m.

According to 4Warn Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight tonight and dangerous wind chills are expected through Tuesday morning. Some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow.