ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All detainees at St. Louis City's Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, were moved to the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning.
Interim St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom said in a Thursday afternoon call with media that the City Justice Center is at 95% capacity with the 57 additional inmates. According to the city's website data, the justice center is at 100% capacity.
St. Louis City's Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, may not be shut down after all, but rather renamed and used in a different capacity, according to internal memos obtained by News 4.
The Workhouse is closed for the time being as the city makes repairs to the facility that could take a year or more.
Mayor Tishaura Jones made a promise to close the Workhouse within her first 100 days in office.
