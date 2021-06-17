Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed released the following statement today following the moving of the detainees:

“This abrupt move to move all detainees from MSI into CJC does nothing to positively impact public safety or the lives of the citizens of the City of St. Louis. The Board of Aldermen passed a law stipulating a responsible plan to close MSI. Today’s move by the Mayor’s Office falls short of a responsible plan.

This is not a better or more humane approach to detention. Detainees are now being moved hundreds of miles away from their families as they await their day in court. The detainees and staff at the CJC building will now face a situation of overcrowding, lack of proper segregation, and understaffing. It also eliminates rehabilitation programs that are critical to the mental wellbeing of detainees as well as the possibility of successful re-entry.

It is irresponsible to continue to force public safety professionals to adhere to a campaign promise and jeopardize the safety of our detainees and our corrections officers. In addition, it is unjust to send our city residents who have been accused of a federal charge to Kentucky and other states away from their legal counsel and families. These decisions are being made in haste without complete thought. It’s a shame that our citizens and city employees are being used as pawns so that a small group of people can proclaim that they met a campaign goal and closed a building.

At the end of the day, we still have a city with rising homicide and crime numbers and a justice system that needs repair. Closing a building does not help either of those pressing matters, it just distracts from the major issues we have at hand.”