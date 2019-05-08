ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspicious package at the Fenton post office prompted a large police response Wednesday, but no threat was found.

Fenton scene

There is a large perimeter set up around the post office.

Police said the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the post office around noon Wednesday.

After a couple of hours, a robot reached the package and police determined there was nothing dangerous inside.

