ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspicious package at the Fenton post office prompted a large police response Wednesday, but no threat was found.
Police said the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the post office around noon Wednesday.
After a couple of hours, a robot reached the package and police determined there was nothing dangerous inside.
