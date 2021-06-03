An all clear has been given after an alert was sent out to students and staff at Wash U saying there was an armed person on campus.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shelter in place order sent to students and faculty of Washington University's main Danforth campus was canceled Thursday.

According to an alert from the university, students were asked to hide and barricade themselves shortly after 3:00 p.m. The campus alert was updated to say police received a report that someone was spotted with a gun on the east end of the Danforth Campus. 

Shortly after 4:15, the alert was canceled. According to WUPD, a person had reported that they saw someone with what looked like a gun. That person was located and it was not a gun.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.