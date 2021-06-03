ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shelter in place order sent to students and faculty of Washington University's main Danforth campus was canceled Thursday.
According to an alert from the university, students were asked to hide and barricade themselves shortly after 3:00 p.m. The campus alert was updated to say police received a report that someone was spotted with a gun on the east end of the Danforth Campus.
Shortly after 4:15, the alert was canceled. According to WUPD, a person had reported that they saw someone with what looked like a gun. That person was located and it was not a gun.
WashUAlert: Armed person on Danforth Campus. RUN/HIDE/FIGHT. If hide, lock/barricade yourself in a room until further notice. If off campus, stay away. Updates at https://t.co/HZIt3q4yOd— WashU Emergency Management (@WashUReady) June 3, 2021
