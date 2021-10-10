NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Citing self-defense issues, St. Louis City prosecutors declined to issue multiple charges against a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in 2020.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found Tobias Courtney, 24, shot at the Northway Market in the 5500 block of W. Florissant just before 3:30 a.m. on July 26. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he later died.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and initially charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and felon in possession of a firearm. The Circuit Attorney's Office only charged the 24-year-old with felon in possession of a firearm. No additional details surrounding the shooting has been released.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
